President Obama to Introduce Fox's 'Cosmos'

President Obama will introduce the Sunday night premiere of Fox and National Geographic Channel’s new educational science series Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey.

The president’s pre-recorded message, Fox announced Saturday, “invites a new generation to embrace the spirit of discovery and inspires viewers to explore new frontiers and imagine limitless possibilities for the future.”

Cosmos will premiere simultaneously Sunday at 9 p.m. across multiple Fox channels, including Fox, National Geographic Channel, FX, FXX, FXM, Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, Nat Geo Wild, Nat Geo Mundo and FOX Life. The rest of the 13-episode series is scheduled to air Sundays at 9 p.m. on Fox and with bonus material Mondays at 10 p.m. on National Geographic.

Fox hosted a screening of the premiere at the White House Feb. 28.

Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey is a successor to the 1980 public television series Cosmos: A Personal Voyage, hosted and co-created by Carl Sagan. The new series was conceived by Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane and Sagan’s original collaborators Ann Druyan and Steven Soter. Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson will host. It is produced by Cosmos Studios and Fuzzy Door Productions, and written by Druyan and Soter. Executive producers are Druyan, MacFarlane, Mitchell Cannold and Brannon Braga. Jason Clark serves as co-executive producer.