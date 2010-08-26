President Obama to Deliver Primetime Speech on End of Iraq Combat Ops

On

Aug. 31, President Obama will deliver a primetime speech from the Oval Office about

the end of combat operations in Iraq. The speech, which will be about 15

minutes long, will begin at 8 p.m ET. All of the major networks will carry it live. Diane

Sawyer will anchor ABC's coverage of the speech. She'll be joined

by George Stephanopoulos. Brian Williams will anchor NBC's coverage, and

Harry Smith will be on hand for CBS' coverage. Fox, which has on occasion

demurred in handing over prime-time for the President's addresses, also will

carry the speech live.

NewsHour's Jim Lehrer will anchor PBS' coverage, which will be followed by analysis from columnists Mark Shields and David Brooks.

Next

week's speech will be only the second time Obama has addressed the

country from the somber setting of the Oval Office. The last time was June 15 to

defend the Administration's reaction to the BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico

and outline clean-up and restitution efforts.

The

U.S. military is in the midst of a withdrawal of combat troops from Iraq -

the deadline for which is Aug. 31. There will still be 50,000 non-combat troops

in Iraq for training and operational purposes, less than a third of the height

of the 170,000 troops there during the surge of 2007. More than 4,400 American

soldiers have been killed in Iraq. According to the Committee to Protect

Journalists, 142 journalists have been killed in Iraq.