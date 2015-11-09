President Obama, Bear Grylls Run ‘Wild’ Dec. 17

The special edition of Running Wild with Bear Grylls, featuring President Obama on a trek across the Alaskan wilderness with the host, airs Dec. 17 on NBC. The special airs at 10 p.m. President Obama chats with Grylls about family, fatherhood and climate change, and has called his time with Grylls, “One of the best days of my presidency.”



A former British Special Forces soldier, Grylls is an author, adventurer, and TV host. Last summer, Running Wild with Bear Grylls averaged a 1.4 rating, 4 share in adults 18-49 and 4.0 million viewers overall, according to Nielsen Media Research. Guests appearing on the show this past summer included Kate Winslet, Drew Brees and Channing Tatum.



Running Wild is produced by Electus and Bear Grylls Ventures. Grylls is executive producer along with Ben Silverman, Chris Grant, Laura Caraccioli and Viki Cacciatore.

