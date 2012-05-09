President Obama Backs Same-Sex Marriage in ABC News Interview

President Obama on Wednesday affirmed his support for same-sex marriage in an interview with ABC News' Robin Roberts, reversing his previous opposition to the issue.



ABC aired a special report on the news at 2:58 p.m. ET.



"...I've just concluded that for me personally it is important for me to go ahead and affirm that I think same-sex couples should be able to get married," Obama told Roberts.



Portions of the interview will air Wednesday night on World News with Diane Sawyer and Nightline with the full interview airing Thursday on Good Morning America.



Democrats had been mounting pressure on Obama to endorse his support of same-sex marriage, especially after Vice President Joe Biden said on NBC's Meet the Press last Sunday that he is in favor of it.



