President Obama to Appear on Jerry Seinfeld Series

President Barack Obama will appear in the new season of Jerry Seinfeld’s Crackle series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, the OTT service said Monday.

Obama will be the first guest for the series’ seventh season which debuts next Wednesday (Dec. 30), according to company officials. Other guests scheduled to appear during season seven include Will Ferrell, Steve Martin, Garry Shandling, Kathleen Madigan and Sebastian Maniscalco.

“Like everything else Jerry Seinfeld does, he has managed to break records with Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee – we’re so proud of this season that we just couldn’t wait until the New Year for people to see it,” said Eric Berger, Crackle general manager and executive VP for Sony Pictures Television Digital Networks.

