President Obama to Appear on 'Fox News Sunday'

President Barack Obama will make his first appearance as President on Fox News Sunday April 10, Fox News announced Wednesday.

Chris Wallace will conduct a sit-down interview with the President, who has not done any Fox News Channel interviews since 2014.

Among the planned topics of discussion are the Supreme Court vacancy, the election and the President's legacy.

Senator Obama appeared on Fox News Sunday in 2008 and has been interviewed by Wallace as President in 2009 and 2013 for the channel.