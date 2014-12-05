President to Guest On 'Colbert'

Stephen Colbert tweeted Friday (Dec. 5), that President Obama has agreed to make a guest appearance on The Colbert Report when the show arrives in D.C. Dec. 8.

Colbert announced earlier this week that the show was going on the road, saying "The Colbert Nation is heading back to the nation's capital! This special episode, ‘Stephen Colbert Presents: Mr. Colbert Goes to Washington D.C. Ya Later, Legislator: Partisan is Such Sweet Sorrow: A Colbert Victory Lap, '014.’"

The President has agreed to join him on that victory lap, as it were.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.