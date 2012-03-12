President to Give Voice to Cartoon Net Bullying Doc

President Barack Obama will provide the intro for Cartoon

Net's original documentary, Speak Up,

which airs at 5:30 and 8 p.m. on March 18.

The commercial-free airing is meant to put a spotlight on

the issue of bullying. The president invited Cartoon COO Stuart Snyder to last

year's first White House Summit on Bullying – one of Cartoon's public service

efforts has been the Stop Bullying: Speak Up initiative.

Elsewhere on the bullying front in Washington, 20

legislators have joined Ellen DeGeneres, Drew Brees and others in an the effort

to get the Motion Picture Association of America to change the rating from R to

PG-13 on the film, Bully.

Rep. Mike Honda (D-Calif.) and some of his colleagues sent a

letter to MPAA Sunday

asking for the rating change and saying the rating will exclude the very

audience it is meant to reach. MPAA has not changed the rating to date, but

plans a March 15 screening of the film in Washington for area principals and

educators, followed by a panel discussion that will include MPAA Chair Senator

Chris Dodd, distributor Harvey Weinstein and Bully director Lee Hirsch, among others.