President To Address Nation On Libya

The president has scheduled a 5:15 p.m. press event to deliver a statement about Libya, which has been the scene of ongoing violence and protests against Moammar Gadhafi.

Earlier in the day, White House press secretary Jay Carney said that, as in Egypt, the administration continues to apply the following to every country in the region: "First of all, violence against peaceful protesters is unacceptable. The rights, the universal rights of the citizens, the peoples of these countries, must be respected: the right to peaceful assembly, the right to free speech, the right to access to information. And the need for reform is paramount. These are principles that the President has enunciated when he's talked about every country in the region that's experienced unrest."