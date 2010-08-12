Presenters Pair Up for Creative Arts Emmys

More Emmys Coverage

Presenters for the 2010 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards were unveiled Wednesday in announcement from the Television Academy of Arts & Sciences. This year's show will depart from a single-presenter format, instead pairing talent from nominated programs with showrunners to present the awards at the Aug. 21 ceremony.

"This will not only add a star quality to the list of presenters, but will allow for the cast and producers of many of the nominated programs to celebrate and honor their colleagues," the Academy stated.

Among the pairings are Glee's Jane Lynch and Ryan Murphy, Dexter's John Lithgow and Clyde Phillips, Mad Men's Christina Hendricks and Matthew Weiner, Lost's Elizabeth Mitchell and Damon Lindelof, Modern Family's Rico Rodriguez and Steve Levitan, and Saturday Night Live's Seth Meyers and Andy Samberg.

SVP of Awards for the Television Academy Dr. John Leverence will be presented with the Syd Cassyd Founders Award, only the tenth given in the Academy's history. The award recognizes "a Television Academy member who has made a significant, positive impact on the Television Academy through their efforts and service over many years of involvement."

Spike Jones, Jr. will return for his 16th year as the show's producer.

The Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards will air as a two-hour special on E! on Aug. 27.