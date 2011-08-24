PresentersAnnounced for Creative Arts Emmys
The Academy of
Television Arts and Sciences announced Wednesday the presenters for the 2011
Primetime Creative Arts Emmys.
Like last year,
the awards will be presented by pairings of showrunners with the talent on the
show they produce.
The
presenters include: Jon Cryer and Chuck Lorre (Two and a Half Men);
Connie Britton and Jason Katims (Friday Night Lights); Mitzi Gaynor and
Bob Mackie (Mitzi Roaring in the 20s);Alison Brie and Dan Harmon
(Community); Phil Keoghan and Bertram Van Munster (The Amazing Race);
Noah Wyle and Robert Rodat (Falling Skies); Nick Tweed Simmons and
Gene Simmons (Gene Simmons: Family Jewels); Kiernan Shipka and Matthew
Weiner (Mad Men); and Jeff Probst & Mark Burnett (Survivor).
The
Primetime Creative Arts Emmys will be held Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Nokia
Theatre in Los Angeles, with
the telecast coming a week later (Sept. 17) at 8 p.m. on ReelzChannel.
A full list of nominations can be found at emmys.com.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.