PresentersAnnounced for Creative Arts Emmys

The Academy of

Television Arts and Sciences announced Wednesday the presenters for the 2011

Primetime Creative Arts Emmys.

Like last year,

the awards will be presented by pairings of showrunners with the talent on the

show they produce.

The

presenters include: Jon Cryer and Chuck Lorre (Two and a Half Men);

Connie Britton and Jason Katims (Friday Night Lights); Mitzi Gaynor and

Bob Mackie (Mitzi Roaring in the 20s);Alison Brie and Dan Harmon

(Community); Phil Keoghan and Bertram Van Munster (The Amazing Race);

Noah Wyle and Robert Rodat (Falling Skies); Nick Tweed Simmons and

Gene Simmons (Gene Simmons: Family Jewels); Kiernan Shipka and Matthew

Weiner (Mad Men); and Jeff Probst & Mark Burnett (Survivor).

The

Primetime Creative Arts Emmys will be held Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Nokia

Theatre in Los Angeles, with

the telecast coming a week later (Sept. 17) at 8 p.m. on ReelzChannel.

A full list of nominations can be found at emmys.com.