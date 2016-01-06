Preschlack Joins NBC as Regional Sports Head

Former ESPN executive David Preschlack has been named president, NBC Sports Regional Networks, and NBC Sports Group platform and content strategy, effective Feb. 1.

He will report to NBC Sports Group chairman Mark Lazarus.

Preschlack will oversee the NBC Sports Regional Networks portfolio and will interact with each general manager in a range of areas including sales, content and ongoing relationship management. He will also lead the entire NBC Sports platforming strategy as the company moves into new areas with existing and to-be-developed content.

“David’s wealth of experience with digital innovation and distribution, as well as programming creation and acquisitions are what today’s marketplace demands for executives,” said Lazarus. “As we look to the future, his background and ability put us in position to further succeed and to broaden our opportunities across our entire portfolio.”

Preschlack previously served as executive VP, affiliate sales and marketing, Disney and ESPN Networks Group, where he handled oversight of content distributed on computers, smartphones, tablets and connected devices, including WatchESPN, ESPN3, WATCH ABC, WATCH ABC Family and the WATCH Disney products. He also oversaw the U.S. cable, telco and satellite affiliate sales, global distribution and strategy, digital video distribution and affiliate marketing for 16 of The Walt Disney Company’s linear networks (inclusive of all sports offerings), as well as their HDTV, video-on-demand, subscription video-on-demand, interactive television and pay-per-view products.