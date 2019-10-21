Premion Using Comscore to Measure OTT Ads

Tegna’s Premion said it reached an agreement to use measurement from Comscore for its over-the-top and connected TV advertising platform.

Premion will be using Comscore Campaign Ratings to provide local, regional and national advertisers with an unduplicated view of total audiences on linear TV and digital platforms--including OTT. CCR also provide person-level reach, co-viewing insights and demographics.

“Our advertiser-first strategy is built upon simplification in audience buying, driving transparency and measurable outcomes for advertisers,” said Jim Wilson, president of Premion. “With Comscore, we’re bringing the highest level of accountability by giving advertisers a comprehensive view of campaign performance so they can easily measure and prove the efficacy of their CTV/OTT ad spending,”

Premion delivers ads through direct partnerships with about 125 branded networks. Its targeting is based on a connected TV device graph built using 108 million households with 600 million devices.

"We are excited to work with Premion to deliver innovation that benefits local and regional advertisers, as well as national agencies seeking precise targeting across diverse local markets,” said Steve Walsh, executive VP, local markets at Comscore. “OTT advertising is becoming a critical channel for marketers at all levels. Thus, it’s never been more important to not only include OTT measurement in campaign reporting, but to also deduplicate it along with TV and digital channels.”