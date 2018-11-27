Premion Adds Regional Sales Managers in L.A., Boston, Philly

Premion, Tegna’s connected TV and over-the-top advertising unit, said it hired three new regional sales heads amid accelerating growth for streaming video.

Shawn Edwards, who had been VP of Sales for KNBC-TV, Los Angeles, becomes Premion’s regional sales manager for Los Angeles with oversight for San Francisco.

Former Comcast Spotlight exec Doug Tierney was named regional sales manager for Boston by Premion.

Tony Mastromatteo joins as regional sales manager for Mid-Atlantic, Philadelphia. He was owner of Evolution Media Group and an adjunct professor at Towson University.

“As the streaming advertising leader, powered by premium brand-safe content and data innovation, Premion has built a proven track record of trust and reliability with brand marketers and agencies,” said Jim Wilson, President of Premion. “By adding three top performers to our sales leadership ranks, we’re positioning Premion for continued growth as we drive richer targeting and new innovations to solve advertisers’ biggest concerns of brand safety, transparency, addressability and scale.”

Premion launched in 2016.