Premiere Week Ratings: 'S.H.I.E.L.D.,' 'Big Bang Theory' Top L+7 Rankings

Related: No More One-Night Stands

ABC's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and CBS' The Big Bang Theory received the biggest lift with adults 18-49, during premiere week after seven days of DVR playback, according to Nielsen.

Both ABC's freshman action series and CBS' veteran sitcom rose by 2.3 points in the key demo to a 7.0 and 7.8, respectively. That narrowly topped Fox's Sleepy Hollow (airing its second episode), which rose 2.2 points to a 5.3, but had the biggest percentage increase of any series with 70%.

Among other new series, NBC's The Blacklist was the biggest gainer among total viewers, adding 5.7 million viewers to rise to 18.3 million for its Sept. 23 premiere. With adults 18-49, the drama gained 1.7 after seven days to rise to a 5.5. CBS' The Crazy Ones upped 1.5 to be right behind with a 5.4. Hostages, which is counting on delayed viewing since its overnights are soft, gained a strong 1.2 (65%) to rise to a 3.0 for its premiere.

As with its live+3 data, Fox's Brooklyn Nine-Nine experienced greater playback for its second episode, which against much stiffer competition with the premiere of S.H.I.E.L.D. and CBS' highly rated NCIS. Brooklyn Nine-Nine added a full point to rise to a 2.8 after seven days. Dads rose 0.6 to a 2.1 for its second episode.

Two comedies that have seen less-than-hoped for overnights -- CBS' Mom and NBC's The Michael J. Fox Show -- were strong gainers among the new series, each adding 0.9 to rise to a 3.4 and 3.1, respectively. ABC's The Goldbergs added a full point as well to rise to a 4.1.