Premiere Ratings: 'Almost Human' Premieres Strong Out of Football

Fox premiered its new sci-fi drama Almost Human to a solid 3.1 rating with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.



The drama from JJ Abrams was on par with Fox's two recent drama premieres in Sleepy Hollow (3.5) and The Following (3.2). Almost Human also drew 9.1 million total viewers; the series makes its time slot debut Monday at 8 p.m. Airing at 9 p.m., The Simpsons was even with last week at 1.8 and Family Guy drew a 2.2 at 9:30 p.m., up two tenths from last week.



With NFL football during the 7 p.m. hour, Fox finished with a second-place 3.8 rating/9 share.



NBC won the night with an overall 7.5/19. Football Night in America drew a 4.7, its highest fast-affiliate rating of the season. Numbers for the Kansas City-Denver Broncos game will be made available on Tuesday.



CBS was in third with a 1.6/4. The Amazing Race dipped 9% to a 2.0, while The Good Wife fell 18% to a 1.4. The Mentalist inched down a tenth to a 1.3.



ABC rounded out the evening with a 1.4/4. Once Upon a Time fell two tenths to a 1.9, Revenge rose 15% to a 1.5 and Betrayal upticked a tenth to a 0.9.