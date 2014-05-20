Preakness Draws 9.6 Million, Down Slightly from Last Year
NBC drew 9.6 million viewers on Saturday to watch California Chrome continue its chase towards history at the Preakness Stakes.
The 9.6 million was down a hair from 2013’s race, which drew 9.7 million viewers, but was up 19% over the 8.1 million that watched I’ll Have Another win the race in 2012, the last time a horse won the first two legs of the Triple Crown.
The Triple Crown wraps up June 7 with the Belmont Stakes, where California Chrome will attempt to become the first since Affirmed in 1978 to win all three races.
