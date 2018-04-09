‘Preacher’ Back on AMC June 24

AMC drama Preacher comes back for season three Sunday, June 24. The new season has 10 episodes. Seth Rogen, executive producer, announced the news on Talking Dead April 8.

AMC describes the series as “a dramatic thrill ride that follows West Texas preacher Jesse Custer, played by Dominic Cooper, his badass ex-girlfriend Tulip (Ruth Negga) and an Irish vampire named Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun) as they embark on a road trip to find God and are thrust into a twisted battle spanning Heaven, Hell and everywhere in between.”

In season three, Custer’s quest for God takes him back to the place he’s been avoiding his whole life: home. Jesse, Tulip, and Cassidy return to Angelville, the Louisiana plantation where Jesse was raised.

The Sony Pictures Television and AMC Studios co-production was developed for television by Rogen and Evan Goldberg and showrunner Sam Catlin. The series is executive produced by Catlin, as well as Rogen, Goldberg and James Weaver for Point Grey Pictures, Neal H. Moritz and Ori Marmur for Original Film and Vivian Cannon, Jason Netter, Michael Slovis, Mark McNair and Ken F. Levin.