Prazenica Named President/GM at WPVI Philadelphia

Bernie Prazenica, most recently president and general manager of WTVD Raleigh-Durham, N.C., was named president and GM of WPVI Philadelphia. Both stations are owned by the ABC Television Stations Group.

It’s a homecoming for Prazenica, who was director of sales at WPVI from 1994-2002 and was raised in Pennsylvania.

He succeeds Rebecca S. Campbell, who was promoted to the president/GM job at WABC New York.

“Bernie Prazenica has done a tremendous job on behalf of viewers in Raleigh-Durham over the past five years,” ABC station group president Walter Liss said. “We’re pleased to welcome Bernie back to WPVI-TV and look forward to his success and accomplishments once again in Philadelphia.”