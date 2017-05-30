PR Vet Johanna Fuentes Promoted at Showtime

Johanna Fuentes, who was senior VP of corporate communications at Showtime, has been named executive VP, the company’s top communications post. Fuentes will report to David Nevins, president and CEO, Showtime Networks, and Gil Schwartz, senior executive VP and chief communications officer, CBS Corporation.

Fuentes will succeed Trisha Cardoso, who is leaving Showtime in June to become president and chief giving officer of the Chuck Lorre Family Foundation.

She will be responsible for “the strategic planning and execution of all global public and media relations initiatives enhancing the corporate and programming interests for Showtime Networks and Smithsonian Channel,” according to Showtime. She will oversee programming publicity, media and talent relations, events, photography, sports and corporate branding. Fuentes will also supervise all corporate and business press outreach and be the company’s communications liaison with parent CBS Corporation.

She will relocate to Showtime's West Coast office.

“Johanna is one of the smartest people in our business and the epitome of dedication to her work,” said Nevins. “She understands not only Showtime but the entire industry inside and out, navigating the complex world of communications with both nuance and clarity, not to mention good humor. With her extensive and diverse experience, she is perfectly positioned to drive our communications strategy forward as our business grows into the future.”

Fuentes joined Showtime in 2010. Previously, she was VP of communications at Bravo. Fuentes also spent six years at CBS, with a hand in entertainment communications.