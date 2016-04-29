Poznick Named MGM Television Unscripted President

MGM Television Group has signed up Barry Poznick, 25-year veteran of unscripted television, to be president of unscripted TV. He will report to Mark Burnett, MGM’s television and digital president, and will oversee the creative and development of all unscripted television content.

MGM Television's unscripted properties include The Voice, Survivor and Shark Tank.

Poznick has produced multiple series with Burnett including the original Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? for Fox and How’d You Get So Rich? for TV Land. Poznick founded Zoo Productions in 1994; it was acquired by All3Media in 2008. After departing All3Media, Poznick formed Barracuda Television Productions in 2013 and entered into a multi-year deal with Electus.

“In order to produce hit television shows you need to be able to create, to produce and to market, Barry Poznick can do it all,” said Burnett. “He has been successful in primetime network, primetime cable and daytime syndication. We have made hundreds of hours of TV together and Barry is the perfect person to build upon MGM’s solid unscripted foundation.”

Poznick has produced formats for ABC, E!, CMT, TLC, Nickelodeon, VH1 and Pop.

"The opportunity to reunite with Mark, the master of innovative reality TV, and to work with the MGM unscripted team was a no-brainer,” said Poznick. “MGM is one of Hollywood's most legendary studios with primetime shows on every major network and hit shows on cable. I am excited to help them continue creating innovative, original and epic programming to entertain viewers around the world."