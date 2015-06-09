‘Power’ Return Sets Starz Record
Starz’s drama Power returned Saturday to 1.43 million viewers to become the most-watched premiere episode for a Starz original series.
The 1.43 million surpassed the 1.39 million that watched the debut of Spartacus: Vengeance in 2013.
The premiere added nearly a million viewers to Power’s series debut, tripling the 462,000 viewers that watched last year. It was also up 32% from the show’s first season finale (1.08 million).
Across all replays, Power drew 3.62 million viewers over the weekend.
