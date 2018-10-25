‘Power’ Creator Kemp Signs Deal With Lionsgate

Courtney A. Kemp, creator and executive producer on Starz series Power, has signed a multiyear development and production deal with Lionsgate that will see her develop and produce a variety of new content across multiple platforms through her End of Episode banner. Lionsgate said that may include projects “inspired by the world of Power.”

Kemp has also brought on former Lionsgate head of worldwide scripted television Chris Selak as End of Episode president, and has promoted development executive Danielle De Jesus to senior VP.

“Courtney is a one of a kind talent and we couldn’t be more excited about this unique and exclusive deal,” said Lionsgate Television Group Chairman Kevin Beggs. “She’s an exceptional producer, incredible showrunner and artist, and we’re proud that she chose Lionsgate as her creative incubator. We look forward to the bold, original and provocative content she will offer our programming slates.”

Season five of Power started July 1.

“I’m incredibly proud of the success we’ve had with Power and I’m excited about expanding our banner and diversifying the types of stories we’re telling,” said Kemp. “Chris brings with her a depth of experience that will elevate End of Episode to a new level and I’m looking forward to exploring new ways of writing about my obsession: the intersections of violence, power, sex and romance.”

Power marked Kemp’s debut as a creator and showrunner. Her prior credits include CBS drama The Good Wife, where she was a writer and and supervising producer, ABC’s Eli Stone and Fox’s The Bernie Mac Show. Prior to television, Kemp wrote for GQ, Vibe and Marie Claire.

The deal was negotiated for Lionsgate by Television Group President Sandra Stern.