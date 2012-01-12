'Portlandia' Second Season Premieres Up Over Series Debut

The second season premiere of IFC's original sketch comedy, Portlandia, on Friday, Jan. 6 posted strong growth over its series debut in January 2011.

The series, created and executive produced by Carrie Brownstein and Saturday Night Live castmember Fred Armisen -- along with SNL creator Lorne Michaels -- brought in roughly 400,000 A18-49 viewers, up 81% over the series' debut, according to Nielsen. Portlandia also saw a 39% increase in total viewers, with 500,000 tune-ins.

IFC also aired a marathon of the show that night from 7 p.m. leading

up to the premiere, totaling 1.3 million total viewers for that time period.

"We're extremely proud of this show and how Fred's and Carrie's comedic sensibilities resonate so strongly with our viewers and align with our brand," said Jennifer Caserta, executive VP & general manager of IFC. "This show grew throughout season one, attracted a passionate fan base and is unlike anything else on the comedy landscape."