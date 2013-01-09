'Portlandia' Draws Strong Ratings In Return

IFC's Jan. 4 season three premiere of original series Portlandia delivered year-to-year growth compared to the prior season, according to network officials.

The premiere episode drew 379,000 total viewers according to Nielsen's Live+SD (same-day) measure and 645,000 viewers via Live+3, which includes additional airings three days after the premiere. The Live+3 number is 30% above the series' season two premiere, according to network officials.

Combined with a second original episode, Portlandia delivered more than 1.1 million total viewers, and 751,000 viewers in the adult 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen Live+3 figures.

"We are incredibly grateful to Fred, Carrie, Jonathan Krisel and everyone involved with the creation of this one-of-a-kind comedy," said Jennifer Caserta, IFC's president & GM in a statement. "The show's outstanding performance underscores IFC's successful brand strategy and growing appeal for the distinct point of view our original alternative comedies."