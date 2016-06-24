Portland, Ore. GM Adrienne Roark Jumps Stations

After roughly two years of running CBS affiliate KOIN in Portland, Ore., Adrienne Roark is now heading rival KPTV, the market’s Meredith-owned Fox affiliate.

In a move announced Friday, Roark has officially been named VP and general manager of KPTV, as well as Meredith-owned independent KPDX.

She has been president and general manager of KOIN, which currently belongs to Media General, since 2014. During Roark’s tenure, the station’s newscasts saw ratings and revenue growth, a Meredith release said. She implemented a station-wide digital and social strategy as well.

Roark replaces Andy Delaporte, who Meredith said left “to pursue other opportunities.”