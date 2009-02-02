Porn Interrupts Super Bowl on Comcast System

The NBC affiliate in Tucson, Ariz., said its Super Bowl broadcast Sunday to Comcast cable TV customers was interrupted by about 10 seconds of pornographic material.

KVOA-TV in Tucson posted a statement on its Web site late Sunday saying that apparently only Comcast subscribers saw the offending material, which was shown just after the last touchdown by the Arizona Cardinals.

"When the NBC feed of the Super Bowl was transmitted from KVOA to local cable providers and through over-the-air antennas, there was no pornographic material," said Gary Nielsen, the station's president and general manager, in a statement.

