Pop Walks Oscar Red Carpet With ET

Cable network Pop is going to the Oscars, covering the Red Carpet live with help from corporate sibling Entertainment Tonight.

Nancy O’Dall and Kevin Frazier will host Entertainment Tonight at the Oscars Live on Pop, which will air for 2½ hours starting at 5 p.m. ET. The show will run opposite E! annual Red Carpet coverage of the pre-Oscar festivities. ABC will also have Red Carpet coverage before broadcasting the Academy Awards ceremony.

“We are thrilled that Pop and ET are joining forces on the red carpet for a third consecutive year,” said Paul Adler, senior VP of original programming for Pop. “For fans of pop culture, there is no bigger night in Hollywood – and no one can cover it better live than Pop and ET.”

In addition to covering the stars arriving for the awards show, Entertainment Tonight at the Oscars Live on Pop will reap the year’s best motion pictures and spotlight the key stories about the performers who have been nominated .

Pop is a joint venture of CBS and Lionsgate. Entertainment Tonight is produced by CBS Television Distribution.