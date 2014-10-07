Pop Unveils Post-Rebranding Program Slate

Cable network Pop—the name TVGN will take on in early 2015—announced Tuesday its initial post-rebranding program lineup. The slate includes six original series.

“We couldn't be more excited to announce our first wave of original programming that will launch POP to the world in the New Year,” said Pop president of entertainment and media Brad Schwartz (pictured). “Our slate is filled with fun, fan-driven content featuring big stars and rising talent, as well as an optimistic spirit that celebrates audience passion.”

New series include Sing it On, a docuseries about a cappella groups from Core Media Group; Queens of Drama from Thinkfactory Media, about daytime actresses attempting to develop a primetime series; Street Magic, about street magicians, from Lionsgate Television.

Previously announced shows include Rock This Boat: New Kids on the Block, which documents a four-day fan cruise with the erstwhile boy band, from Jarrett Creative Group; and the in-house produced The Story Behind, which looks behind the scenes at TV classics such as The Cosby Show and Everybody Loves Raymond; and Big Brother aftershow Big Brother After Dark.

The new slate also includes a second season of Unusually Thicke and Live With ET live red-carpet coverage of the Academy Awards and Grammys.

No premiere dates have yet been announced. The new programming is expected to premiere in early 2015.