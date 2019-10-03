Pop TV Orders More ‘Florida Girls’

Pop TV has renewed comedy Florida Girls for a second season. The series, which debuted in July, is inspired by the life of creator Laura Chinn. It’s about four friends who are making the most out of life while living poor in Clearwater, Fla.

The cast includes Chinn, Melanie Field, Patty Guggenheim and Laci Mosley.

“Whether getting your GED, throwing an epic Island party or dealing with an unruly customer on the job at Barnacles, the women of Florida Girls showed us that you don’t need a lot of money to have fun and feel good about yourself. Just some great, loyal friends,” said Justin Rosenblatt, executive VP, original programming and development, Pop TV. “We’re thrilled this series struck such a chord with our audience. Laura Chinn has created an honest show that mixes smart social commentary with hard comedy, and we couldn’t be more excited to see how she, Melanie, Patty and Laci evolve in season two.”

Florida Girls is produced by Lionsgate, 3 Arts Entertainment and Jax Media, and is executive produced by Laura Chinn, Jared Miller, Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns and 3 Arts Entertainment’s Josh Lieberman and Oly Obst.