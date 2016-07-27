Pop Slates ‘Wolf Creek’ Horror Series

Cable channel Pop will debut Wolf Creek, based on the cult horror movie franchise, as a six-part limited series Oct. 14. In conjunction with Lionsgate Television and Zodiak Rights (a Banijay Group company), Wolf Creek sees John Jarratt reprise his movie role as the murdering psychopath Mick Taylor in the Australian Outback.

The series sees an American college student, played by Lucy Fry, hunt down the killer after her family is massacred.

“Wolf Creek is a binge-worthy, premium revenge tale that we are thrilled to bring fans at the perfect time of the year,” said Brad Schwartz, president, Pop. “To turn everything you expect from a horror film around and hunt the psychopath through a strong and singularly-focused female protagonist is thrilling to watch. It is probably the scariest series to ever premiere on basic cable and will have viewers hooked 13:40 minutes into the first episode.”

Based on true events, the original Wolf Creek movie was introduced in 2005.

“Wolf Creek is holy !#@$! scary!” said Greg McLean, executive producer of the series and the writer, director and producer of the movies. “The television series delivers the same pulse-pounding tension and terror of the films combined with a storyline that evolves into a suspense-filled, character driven psychological thriller. In many ways, Wolf Creek is more like a Western—set in the untamed, desolate landscape of the Australian Outback, with gritty characters and an immersive story of revenge and good versus evil.”

Wolf Creek is produced by Screentime in association with Emu Creek Pictures and financed in part by Screen Australia and the South Australian Film Corporation.

Pop is a joint venture between CBS and Lionsgate.