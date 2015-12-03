Pop Signs Up New Kid McIntyre for Comedy

Pop has added three original series for 2016, including a comedy starring Joey McIntyre, best known for his time in New Kids on the Block. Working-titled The Joey McIntyre Project, it’s a half-hour comedy featuring McIntyre as a fictionalized version of himself. It’s produced by T Group Productions and executive produced by McIntyre, fellow New Kid Donnie Wahlberg, Jenny McCarthy, Jenny Daly, Paul Greenberg and Tim Gibbons.

The other projects include Celebrity Escape Room (working title), a competition show set in the live action gaming world; and I Watch It With My Girlfriend (also a working title), a comedic talk show about female-skewing television hits viewed from a male perspective.

“We are thrilled to be developing three new projects that feature remarkable talent, closely align with our brand and are inspired by fan-driven concepts,” said Paul Adler, senior VP, original programming and development, Pop. “Our programming continues to celebrate the excitement of fandom by covering the next big thing in pop culture.”

Celebrity Escape Room is executive produced by Neil Regan, Joel Karsberg and Cem Yeter of Zodiak USA.

Girlfriend is produced by Den of Thieves, executive produced by Evan Prager, Jesse Ignjatovic, and James Pumphrey and co-executive produced by Jared Morell and Jordan Barrow.

CBS and Lionsgate own cable net Pop.