Pop Renews ‘Schitt’s Creek’ for Second Season

Pop has renewed Schitt’s Creek for a second season, the network said on Tuesday.

The comedy, which was the newly-rebranded network’s first scripted original, will return with 13 more episodes in 2016. The series stars Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara and Chris Elliott. Levy cocreated the show with his son Daniel, who also stars.

Schitt’s Creek wraps its first season May 6.

On Wednesday, Pop will debut its second scripted original, Impress Me.