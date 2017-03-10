Pop Renews ‘Schitt’s Creek’ for Fourth Season

Pop announced Friday it has renewed comedy Schitt’s Creek—cocreated by and starring Eugene and Daniel Levy—for a fourth season.

The show’s cast also features Catherine O’Hara, Annie Murphy and Chris Elliot.

Schitt’s Creek is in its third season and will the finale on April 5 at 8 p.m. ET. According to the network, Schitt’s Creek is Pop’s most-watched original series with half a million nightly viewers.

“Schitt’s Creek has become a brand-defining television series for Pop—a culturally relevant, clever, full of heart comedy that is perfect for these crazy times,” said Brad Schwartz, president of Pop. “Season after season, we are seeing significant audience growth, heightened buzz, critical acclaim and award-season chatter. We expect even more in season four.”

The series is produced by Not a Real Company Productions and executive produced by Eugene and Daniel Levy, Andrew Barnsley, Fred Levy and Ben Feigin.