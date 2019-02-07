Pop Renews ‘Hot Date’, Orders Two Pilots

Pop is renewing sketch comedy series Hot Date. The show, inspired by a CollegeHumor digital series, comes from Electus’ Big Breakfast and executive producer Will Arnett’s Electric Avenue Productions. The second season will have 10 episodes.

Husband and wife comedy duo Emily Axford and Brian K. Murphy star in Hot Date. Season two will be set in New Orleans, and will focus on the city’s various eccentricities, “from gluttonous bourbon-induced debauchery, to haunted Airbnb’s and more,” said Pop.

Pop has also ordered two comedy pilots. Best Intentions comes from A+E Studios, with Adam Herz and Ben Silverman executive producing. The series is about a teenager, his awkward single father who is the guidance counselor at his high school, and “the all-too-smart women of their fumbling affections,” said Pop.

Ride or Die comes from writer Matt McConkey and Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Stacey Lubliner of The Gotham Group, as well as Nomadic Pictures. Michael Rosenberg is executive producer. When an elite spin studio is rocked by a murder, a down-on-her-luck outsider teams up with a true-crime buff to find the killer.

“All the incredibly talented auspices involved in these three projects have terrific senses of humor,” said Justin Rosenblatt, executive VP of original programming, Pop. “We’re thrilled to go on another round with Hot Date, which starts production in New Orleans this April. Our upcoming comedy pilots, which shoot next month, are relatable, broad and sometimes even indecorous.”