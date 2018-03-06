Pop Orders Season Five of ‘Schitt’s Creek’

Pop has renewed the comedy Schitt’s Creek for a fifth season. The show, created by and starring Eugene Levy and Daniel Levy, returns in winter 2019. Season five will feature 14 episodes.

“It is rare to find a television series that continues to deliver fanfare, critical acclaim and audience growth season after season,” said Brad Schwartz, president of Pop. “This gem of a show and its amazing ensemble cast, including the brilliant Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara, bring Emmy-worthy performances to the screen that are both comedic and heart-warming. We couldn’t be more proud of how the show continues to find new viewers and creatively flourish into one of the finest series on television.”

The Schitt’s Creek cast also includes Catherine O’Hara, Annie Murphy, Chris Elliott, Emily Hampshire and Jennifer Robertson. The series follows a wealthy family who suddenly find themselves broke and forced to live in Schitt’s Creek, a down and out town they once bought as a joke.

The season four finale is scheduled to air April 11.

Commissioned by CBC, Schitt’s Creek is produced by Not A Real Company Productions Inc. The executive producers are Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy, Andrew Barnsley, Fred Levy, David West Read and Ben Feigin.

Schitt’s Creek is produced in association with CBC and Pop TV and distributed internationally by ITV Studios Global Entertainment.

Pop is a joint venture between CBS Corporation and Lionsgate.