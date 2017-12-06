Pop Orders Pilot For Krysten Ritter’s ‘The Demons of Dorian Gunn’

Pop has ordered a half-hour pilot for The Demons of Dorian Gunn, about a disgraced New York socialite with demon tendencies. Actress Krysten Ritter is an executive producer.

Production for the pilot starts in January in New York. Written by Evan Greenspoon and Brandon Scott Jones, The Demons of Dorian Gunn follows socialite Gunn, who discovers he’s descended from a long line of demon hunters and is forced to abandon his life of leisure to protect humanity from monsters.

The show is also executive produced by Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns of JAX Media, and Kara Welker of Generate.

“Evan and Brandon’s highly appealing pilot script is a genre blender with a clever mythology and very funny, striking characters,” said Justin Rosenblatt, executive VP of original programming, Pop. “Krysten Ritter, Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns have collectively lent their savvy, forward-thinking expertise in helping develop this project, which juxtaposes Park Avenue with the underworld in an unexpected way.”

Ritter stars in Jessica Jones on Netflix. She is producing Dorian Gunn through her company Silent Machine.

“I am so thrilled for the opportunity to make The Demons of Dorian Gunn with the incredible creative team at Pop,” said Ritter. “Brandon and Evan are talented new voices who have impressed me endlessly through every step of development, and I am so excited to bring their fresh and funny script to life.”

Pop is a joint venture of CBS Corporation and Lionsgate.