Pop Orders Jodie Sweetin Docuseries ‘Hollywood Darlings’

Pop has ordered eight episodes of a “docu-comedy,” in the network’s words, called Hollywood Darlings. The unscripted series stars a trio of '90s-era child stars: Jodie Sweetin (Full House), Christine Lakin (Step By Step) and Beverley Mitchell (7th Heaven).

Hollywood Darlings follows three friends who grew up together in “the business,” became household names, and now take on roles as wives, mothers and businesswomen. Their social circles include other celebrities.

“Anyone who was a TV fan in the ‘90s grew up with Jodie, Christine and Beverley–aspiring to be their best friends, wanting to dress like them and using their popular catchphrases,” said Paul Adler, senior VP of original programing and development, Pop. “Hollywood Darlings provides an amazing opportunity for viewers to reignite their fandom for this now grown-up trio whose lives are as entertaining as they are relatable.”

Hollywood Darlings is based on a concept by Jimmy Fox (Mob Wives). The series is produced by Objective Productions USA and All3Media America with Fox, Layla Smith and Greg Lipstone executive producers.

“Our childhood characters prepared us for the roles of our lives…literally. There really aren’t words to describe the way we grew up and the bond we share, so we decided that we wanted to give a glimpse into our unique sisterhood,” said the three stars jointly. “Our fans have always been at the heart of it all, and we love that we have found a home on Pop. We’re so excited to go on this journey and take people inside our lives, post-childhood fame.”