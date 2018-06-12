Pop Orders Comedy ‘Florida Girls'

Pop has ordered the comedy series Florida Girls, about four women living in Small Town, Florida who confront their humdrum lives when an ambitious friend moves out of town. Production starts this fall. Pop is on board for ten episodes.

Lionsgate will produce Florida Girls. Executive producer Laura Chinn will star in series, which is based on her life.

Lilly Burns of JAX Media directed the pilot and is an executive producer too. Tony Hernandez of JAX Media and Oly Obst and Josh Lieberman of 3 Arts Entertainment will exec produce as well.

Pop says of the series, “Living in a dilapidated beach town full of alcoholics, these streetwise women haphazardly attempt to find self-worth and learn to ‘adult’ in a society that deems poor, uneducated women as valueless. Their backbone ultimately lies within their tight-knit, non-judgmental and loving friendship.”

“This hilarious scripted series is both bold and truthful, shining a light on four females whose friendship prevails over the sometimes unfortunate cards they are dealt,” said Justin Rosenblatt, executive VP, Pop. “With Lionsgate, Laura, JAX and 3 Arts, this dynamite team is hard at work to bring these Clearwater characters to life in this self-reflective comedy.”

Pop is owned by CBS Corp. and Lionsgate.

“I am so excited to make Florida Girls with Pop,” said Chinn. “I grew up in Florida and have always wanted to share my wildly fun and truly insane experiences in a state that is so much more than just: Florida Man on Bath Salts Head-Butts Car, Slaps Fire Chief.”