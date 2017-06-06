Pop Debuts Comedy ‘Swedish Dicks’ on Aug. 2

Swedish Dicks, a comedy from Lionsgate and MTG, debuts on Pop Wednesday, Aug. 2. The show, about a mismatched pair of L.A. detectives, has a cast that includes Peter Stormare and Johan Glans, with recurring appearances from Keanu Reeves. Guest stars for the 10-episode season one include Anthony LaPaglia, Eric Roberts and Margaret Cho.

The single-camera comedy centers on an aging ex-stuntman (Stormare) and an overly optimistic Swedish DJ (Glans) who form the detective firm Swedish Dicks, solving some of the strangest cases L.A. has ever seen.

“Swedish Dicks is a distinctive mix of comedy, mystery and action with a terrific ensemble cast that keeps you watching until every last case is solved,” said Justin Rosenblatt, executive VP, original programming, Pop.

Pop is a joint venture of CBS Corp. and Lionsgate.

Producer MTG is based in Stockholm.

“We’re thrilled to bring the clever procedural comedy Swedish Dicks to Pop this summer,” said Chris Selak, Lionsgate executive VP of worldwide scripted television. “The series reunites the incomparable Peter Stormare from our Starz hit, American Gods, and superstar Keanu Reeves from our blockbuster John Wick franchise, and gives them an opportunity to dive into great comedic roles on television.”