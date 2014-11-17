Pop Announces Launch Date, Lineup

Pop, the rebranded TV Guide Network, will officially launch on Jan. 14 with a new on-air look and a slate of programming that will feature former boy band New Kids on the Block and former Growing Pains star Alan Thicke.

The joint venture of CBS Corp. and movie studio Lionsgate originally announced its intent to rebrand the network in September as a fan-focused channel.

