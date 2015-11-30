Poole Tower Complex Sells to InSite Towers Development

Poole Tower Complex’s sale to InSite Towers Development closed Monday.

Poole Tower Complex, formerly family-owned and located at Mt. Wilson, Calif., is home to iHeartMedia’s KBIG-FM and KYSR-FM, MundoFOX 22 KWHY-TV and KXOS-93.9 FM. Los Angeles broadcaster John H. Poole developed the complex in the 1950s and moved it to its Mt. Wilson location in 1953.

Media Services Group’s Bob Heymann served as the broker for Poole Properties.