Pom Goes Multiplatform With ‘Ninja Warrior’

Pom Wonderful will be a season-multiplatform sponsor of American Ninja Warrior, which premieres May 25.

The sponsorship includes on-air integrations, exclusive digital elements, in-store promotion and a consumer sweepstakes.

“Our partnership with Pom is a true collaboration with the show’s producers to create the most exciting, first-ever multiplatform campaign to fully uncap the show’s enthusiasm across and beyond screens,” said Alison Tarrant, executive VP, Client Solutions Group, NBCUniversal. “Premium content provides an unmatched environment for brands to seamlessly connect with our passionate audiences wherever they chose to consume.”

Each episode of the show will feature a “Pom Crazy Healthy Run of the Night” feature. And spots promoting Pom’s “crazy healthy” campaign will run weekly during the show. Viewers can enter a sweepstakes to win a trip to Japan.

“Pom 100% Pomegranate Juice delivers a powerful punch of free-radical fighting antioxidants for consumers and athletes looking for a Crazy Healthy beverage,” said Dahlia Reinkopf, senior director of marketing, Pom Wonderful. “Sponsoring the show is an exceptional fit for POM 100% Juice because American Ninja Warrior embodies the theme of our ‘Crazy Healthy’ campaign and brings it to life through real-life ‘warriors’ giving us a highly-visible platform to reach and interact with the show’s large and loyal fan base.”