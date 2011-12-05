Poltrack Sees Broadcast Ad Revenues Up 7.3%

CBS chief research officer David Poltrack might as well

have been wearing sunglasses as he gave his forecast for the broadcast business

to an investment conference on Monday.

In a sunny forecast, Poltrack said that broadcast was

improving its standing with viewers, with advertisers and with distributors.

"Broadcast network television not only remains the

dominant mass medium today, but that it has enhanced its mass medium status by

amassing viewers through new distribution channels," he said to the 39th

annual UBS Media and Communications Conference in New York.

He pointed to new research that shows that broadcast

advertising is more effective than commercials on cable and predicted that

broadcast would begin to gain share against cable.

In the short term, Poltrack predicted that broadcast

network ad revenues would be up 7.3% in 2012.

While the state of the economy has created some concern among advertisers,

fourth quarter scatter prices remain above upfront levels.

"The latest

economic setbacks have resulted in the advertisers operating under a â€˜caution'

flag during the fourth quarter of 2011," Poltrack said. "They are jockeying for

position, conserving fuel, and fine-tuning their race strategies, but no one

has dropped out of the race. As soon as the economic clouds clear and the green

flag is given, they will begin competing at full throttle to capture a share of

the increased consumer spending. The only question is when they will see that

green flag."

So far this

season, the commercial ratings used for buying and selling advertising are up

for the broadcasters overall, with Fox (thanks to a seven-game World Series

with high viewership and little DVR use) and CBS showing gains among both

adults 25-54 and adults 18-49.

At the same

time, the ratings of the top 10 cable networks in terms of ad revenue are down.

CBS and other

broadcasters are also picking up viewers online. CBS has increased the commercial

load on its full-episode power to 14 ads per hour.

"What that means

is that a viewer streaming our program online is now worth substantially more

to us than a person watching that program in playback mode and skipping many of

the commercials," Poltrack said. "In fact, the value of the online viewer is

now surpassing that of the live viewer as well."

He added that

VOD is growing as a distribution medium for primetime network programming. "At

CBS we have seen a 19% increase in VOD viewing of our primetime series this

fall," he said.

Increased

viewership is one reason why the cable networks 52% share of ad dollars might

be as high as it gets. In fact, the trend might reverse and start to come down,

according to Poltrack.

"We have

isolated 36 product categories each with over twenty million dollars in spending

between broadcast and cable and over 60% of that money going to the cable networks,'

he said. "Just getting these categories back to the all-category 48/52 split

would add $344 million in broadcast network spending."

Poltrack said

that single-source research from companies like TRA allow marketers to figure

out the return on investment for each part of their ad campaigns.

"Recent work by

TRA has specifically addressed the issue of the broadcast/cable mix of

television campaigns," he said. "In this work, TRA found that campaigns with

over 50% of their GRPs on the Broadcast channels delivered consistently higher

ROIs than campaigns with over sixty percent of their GRPs in cable."

CBS is working

with consumer package goods marketers who tend to buy cable because of its

lower CPMs, to use single-source data from TRA and Nielsen's Catalina

Solutions, to show that lower CPMs are less relevant compared to the superior

ROI of broadcast network campaign.

"I believe that

this new research capability will motivate advertisers to shift ad dollars back

to broadcast primetime," Poltrack said.

Poltrack also pointed

to new tools being made available to planners and buyers that allow them to put

shows on a media plan based on actual product consumption rather than the more

traditional age and sex based demographic.

"Volumetrics

enables Nielsen Catalina Solutions to define television audiences for advertisers

in terms of actual product purchase behavior as opposed to surrogate demographic

measures," Poltrack said. "The application of this form of audience evaluation

often substantially changes the relative ranking of programs."