'Political Animals' Premiere Draws 2.6 Million Viewers

USA Network's highly-touted

Political Animals limited series debut to a lukewarm 2.6 million

viewers in its Sunday night debut.

The premiere of the series, starring Sigourney Weaver as a

U.S. secretary of state dealing with political and personal issues, was

slightly below the network's 2.7 million summer primetime average, according to

Nielsen.

The premiere of the six-part series was up against strong Sunday

night competition from such shows as AMC's Breaking Bad -- which drew aseries record 2.9 million viewers -- and A&E's freshman series Longmire,

which also set a series ratings record with 4.5 million watchers.

Political Animals also drew 675,000 adult 18-49

viewers; 834,000 adult 25-54 viewers and 263,000 adult 18-34 viewers, said the

network.