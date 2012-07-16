'Political Animals' Premiere Draws 2.6 Million Viewers
USA Network's highly-touted
Political Animals limited series debut to a lukewarm 2.6 million
viewers in its Sunday night debut.
The premiere of the series, starring Sigourney Weaver as a
U.S. secretary of state dealing with political and personal issues, was
slightly below the network's 2.7 million summer primetime average, according to
Nielsen.
The premiere of the six-part series was up against strong Sunday
night competition from such shows as AMC's Breaking Bad -- which drew aseries record 2.9 million viewers -- and A&E's freshman series Longmire,
which also set a series ratings record with 4.5 million watchers.
Political Animals also drew 675,000 adult 18-49
viewers; 834,000 adult 25-54 viewers and 263,000 adult 18-34 viewers, said the
network.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.