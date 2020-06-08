Political Agency National Media to Use Nielsen Voter Ratings

National Media, a political ad agency, signed an agreement to use Nielsen Voter Ratings for local TV measurement in key markets.

The deal also includes voter data from Local Nielsen Media Impact, which gives the company cross-media planning capabilities for political campaigns.

National Media already subscribes to several Nielsen services, including its national and local TV ratings, Nielsen Scarborough. It also licensed audio data from Local Nielsen Media Impact.

Financial terms of the new deal were not disclosed.

As the race for November’s election continues to accelerate and media habits evolve, it’s vital for agencies to have accurate and timely information on how voters are consuming media,” said Adam Wise, VP at National Media Research, planning & placement. “Our team has confidence that Nielsen Voter Ratings will provide an improved view of key audiences.”

Nielsen launched an enhanced cross-platform version of Nielsen Voter Ratings in January, expanding it to 208 markets, which enables media buyers and sellers to more effectively reach and understand the media preferences of potential voters.

“We are pleased to continue to broaden our relationship with National Media,” said Dan Malmed, managing director, regional agency team at Nielsen. “We look forward to empowering National Media with true local cross-media planning, including radio, giving them a comprehensive understanding of how potential voters consume media in this 2020 election cycle.”