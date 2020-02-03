Political Ads at Bottom of Super Bowl Ad Meter

Politics was not popular on Super Sunday.

Democratic candidate Michael Bloomberg and Donald Trump both ran ads during the Super Bowl and both ads were near the bottom of the annual USA Today Ad Meter poll of the high-profile commercials that ran during the big game.

The Trump ad finished dead last at No. 62 and Bloomberg’s was only slightly better at No. 60.

Celebrities scored much better than politicians..

The top ad, according to Ad Meter, was Jeep’s Groundhog Day commercial with Bill Murray .

In second place was Hyundai’s Boston-accented “Smaht Pahk” spot featuring Chris Evans, John Krasinski and Rachel Dratch.

They were followed by Google’s tear-jerking Loretta spot, the Doritos dance off between Sam Elliott and Lil Nas X, and Rocket Mortgage’s commercial in which Jason Momoa gets comfortable.

Voting took place on Ad Meter starting Jan. 29 and remained open until 1 a.m. ET Monday. The company said that tens of thousands of people who registered as panelists voted by rating every eligible spot that aired between the coin toss through the two-minute warning of the fourth quarter, including halftime.