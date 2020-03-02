Political Ad Firm FP1 Makes Nielsen Local Ratings Deal

Nielsen has made a deal to provide local TV data nationwide to political consulting and advertising firm FP1 Strategies.

The Nielsen data will provide FP1 with data about viewers age, ethnicity and behavior in households, including over-the-air homes. FP1 recently added media buying to the services it offers political candidates.

“We are excited to work with Nielsen and its local TV audience tools for market-wide and county-by-county data. Nielsen measurement places an emphasis on representative data that we find very important as a baseline currency,” said Stephen Szostak, partner at FP1. “We are committed to analyzing TV audiences in a variety of ways, and Nielsen provides a great foundation on which to understand full-reach potential and compare delivery from our political competitors. As an agency, precision is paramount in our planning, and we are excited about the value and accuracy that this data will provide for our campaigns.”

“We are pleased to continue to expand our relationship with FP1 Strategies,” said Dan Malmed, managing director of agency and advertiser solutions at Nielsen. “We look forward to empowering FP1 Strategies with comprehensive persons-level granularity to give them a deeper understanding of how potential voters consume media.”