Pluto TV Tackles Football With Classic NFL Channel

With football season just around the corner, the National Football League and Pluto TV have created a new streaming channel featuring classic moments and other programming from the league’s library.

Pluto TV was acquired earlier this year by Viacom, which in turn is being combined with CBS, which hopes to remain a key NFL media partner.

Pluto’s NFL Channel, available starting Tuesday, features productions from NFL Films and NFL Media including past seasons of HBO’s Hard Knocks, historically important game highlights and recaps of teams’ more interesting seasons.

“As a new football season is about to debut, we are incredibly excited to celebrate it with an all-new destination for those looking to relive unforgettable moments and programming from years past,” states Amy Kuessner, senior VP of content partnerships for Pluto TV. “The addition of The NFL Channel on Pluto TV is a gift to our growing audience, a perfect addition to our burgeoning channel lineup and a testament to our love of the game.”

Content will include the NFL 100 Top Players of 2018. No material from the 2019 season will be available on Pluto TV’s NFL Channel.

"We're very excited to open up our library of classic games and memorable NFL programming to football fans through our dedicated NFL Channel on Pluto TV," said Ross Ketover, senior executive of NFL Films. "As we celebrate the NFL's 100th season, we know fans will enjoy discovering shows they may have missed, or reliving those unforgettable games and moments that make the NFL special."

The NFL Channel joins a roster of 150 live, linear, curated channels and thousands of movies and TV shows on demand on Pluto TV.