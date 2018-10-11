Pluto TV Picks Tru Optik to Measure Ad Inventory

Free internet TV service Pluto TV selected Tru Optik’s data platform to help manage and measure its connected TV and over-the top advertising inventory.

Pluto TV will be able to offer advertisers precision audience targeting, validation and measurement via Tru Optik’s OTT Marketing Cloud.

“As the leading ad-supported streaming service, Pluto TV has received unprecedented demand from national advertisers striving to reach cord cutters and cord shavers,” said Rich Calacci, chief revenue officer for Pluto TV. “As a result of this alliance, our entire viewable inventory has increased in value and effectiveness at reaching specific audiences via data-led direct sales efforts and, at the same time, Tru Optik’s household-level targeting options will seek to reduce duplication and increase yield for all of our programmatic sales channels.”

Working with Tru Optik’s Cross Screen Audience Validation (CAV) system, Pluto TV can provide advertisers with post impression measurement that includes: how many unique households they are reaching; how many times households viewed ads; where the ads are being served or seen, and what percentage of the audience and impressions were in-target, the companies said.

“Pluto TV is one the largest and fastest growing OTT publishers. We look forward to strengthening their advertising capabilities and leveraging the full power of CTV through the integration of our data DMP and CAV solutions,” said Frans Vermeulen, COO at Tru Optik.

“Tru Optik was founded with the belief that OTT and CTV would rapidly proliferate. Given that Pluto TV is also a ‘Connected TV-first’ publisher, our respective solutions are perfectly aligned, and we look forward to powering its advertising business as Pluto captures a significant piece of a market that is set to reach $20.1B by 2020,” Vermeulen said.